Growth sees need for harbour master in Tobermory

Working at the iconic harbour of Tobermory with the various ships, yachts, businesses and kayakers who use the bay is a dream job.

And for someone with the right qualifications, the job of harbour master could be yours as early as spring 2017, because Tobermory Harbour Association (THA) has made an application for a Harbour Empowerment Order (HEO) to become a designated Harbour Authority.

It is anticipated the HEO will be granted in March.

The growth of the business will see the group appoint a permanent Harbour Master to oversee the management of all harbour operations and marine staff. The growth will see THA move into a new phase of development and cements the organisation’s commitment to continue to provide ‘facilities for all’.

With many thousands of visitors afloat every year, a 50-berth pontoon at capacity in summer months and more than 30 cruise ships visiting per annum, Tobermory is one of the busiest, and most iconic, small harbours on Scotland’s west coast.

To help manage visitors the THA, which is a not-for-profit Community Enterprise Company that owns, manages and maintains the facilities within Tobermory Harbour on behalf of the community, is adding a new passenger landing pontoon this year.

THA Chair, Brian Swinbanks, said: ‘This is a very exciting job, with opportunities to shape both the management of the harbour and to develop infrastructure that enhances our welcoming, friendly and growing community.’

For more information, visit www.tobermoryharbour.co.uk or contact Anne Fraser, HR Manager on hr@tobermoryharbour.co.uk; the closing date for applications is February 24.