New Glen Nevis bridge installed

A new bridge to take walkers over the River Nevis towards the Ben Nevis path was installed yesterday as part of ongoing work to improve accessibility in Glen Nevis.

The bridge is closer to the Glen Nevis visitor centre than the one it replaces.

A 42m crane was brought in from AJ engineering in Forres, the company responsible for Newco, lift the bridge into place.

