‘Express Yourself’ this half term says Scottish author

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Children’s author Claire McFall is reminding children in Oban that there is still time to express themselves this half term in a top writing competition hosted by National Express.

Author McFall, who is judging the UK’s largest coach operator’s short story competition – ‘Express Yourself’ – is calling on youngsters aged seven to 16 to put pen to paper during the half-term holiday and enter the competition as the deadline has been extended until the end of March.

Children who enter the competition should submit short stories inspired on the theme of ‘happy travelling’.

The competition will see winning stories published in an online storybook on the coach onboard entertainment system VUER for passengers to enjoy as they travel. Each winner will also get a £500 cheque.

Children can submit their stories for the competition online at www.nationalexpress.com/author

McFall, who is well known for her award-winning novel, Ferryman, will be judging entries from Oban.

She encouraged local children to get involved, saying: ‘I’d love every child in Scotland to have a go, even if you’ve never tried writing before! Everyone has a story inside them and each one starts with a single word.

‘Writing is one of the best ways of expressing your ideas, unlocking your creative side, and this is a great opportunity to share it. Good luck!’

Entrants should write a story of no more than 1,000 words and they have until March 31 to submit it online.

For more information, visit www.nationalexpress.com/author