Drainage improvements on A83 south of Port Ann

Motorists using the A83 south of Port Ann are to benefit from better road drainage as improvement works worth £14,500 get under way later this month.

Works will start on Monday February 27 for five days, with improvements carried out between 7am and 7pm each day with no weekend working planned.

The programme will involve work to install a drainage pipe and filter material to replace an existing drainage ditch over a 160m section of the road.

The road will remain open throughout the works, however for safety of roadworkers as well as motorists a 10mph convoy traffic management system will be in use.

The convoy system will be removed out with working hours but a 30mph reduced speed limit will be left in place as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.