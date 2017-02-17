District Oban: Benderloch, North Connel and Benderloch

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The sand quarry beside Oban Airport in North Connel is a popular nesting area for the sand martin.

The quarry owners and staff are familiar with the habits of the nesting sand martins which is why extraction at the site is only carried out between October and March.

Work is taking place at the moment and, when completed, dry vertical banks will be created in the sand pit in preparation for the arrival of the birds mid-March to mid-April.

Sand martins and their nests are fully protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The viewpoint beside the layby south of Benderloch is popular with visitors and local residents.

Ardchattan Community Council owns the area and volunteers maintain it. An early spring clean has started on the site with the removal of broken tubs and overgrown shrub. The Rowan trees have been trimmed back, opening up the wonderful view.

There is still some work needed on the benches and the fence. Anyone willing to help is invited to the next meeting of Ardchattan Community Council on Thursday February 23 at the Victory Hall, Benderloch, at 7:30pm.

The popular ‘Pop-up Café’ hosted its second event of the year on Friday February 17.

Teas, coffee and cakes were on offer at the Benderloch Church Hall from between 2.30 to 4.30pm.

Everyone is welcome and donations support the development of the residents’ garden at Lynn of Lorne Care Home.

To speak to your district reporter contact breege@journalist.com