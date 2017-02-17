Caol pupils shop around and cash in on fun week of learning
Caol Primary School pupils have been enjoying a week of activities and trips as they learn about money.
Depute head teacher Sharon MacDonald said: ‘Money Week has been a fantastic initiative to build partnerships with our local community. Every class has had visitors and been out on a trip. Learning about money benefits the children.’
Pupils of all ages have been taking part, with some going on trips to local shops where they have been using money in a real life context.
Primary one pupils visited Morrisons where they looked at prices and special offers, learned about healthy eating at the fish and butcher counters, had a shot on the tills, had a look in the warehouse and had a healthy snack in the canteen.
Other classes have been learning how to budget and some have been learning about earning a living and the world of work.
Primary 4/5 had a Dragon’s Den style competition where they had to design piggy banks.