Caol pupils shop around and cash in on fun week of learning

Caol Primary School pupils have been enjoying a week of activities and trips as they learn about money.

Depute head teacher Sharon MacDonald said: ‘Money Week has been a fantastic initiative to build partnerships with our local community. Every class has had visitors and been out on a trip. Learning about money benefits the children.’

Pupils of all ages have been taking part, with some going on trips to local shops where they have been using money in a real life context.

Primary one pupils visited Morrisons where they looked at prices and special offers, learned about healthy eating at the fish and butcher counters, had a shot on the tills, had a look in the warehouse and had a healthy snack in the canteen.

Other classes have been learning how to budget and some have been learning about earning a living and the world of work.

Primary 4/5 had a Dragon’s Den style competition where they had to design piggy banks.