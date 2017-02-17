Application for councillor’s ‘general storage’ set for refusal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An application for a general storage area in North Connel is set to be refused at a planning meeting to be held next Wednesday February 22. The certificate of lawfulness was applied for by Councillor Iain S MacLean for land surrounding property at Falls View Apartments but has received complaints from all over the region. One objector to the application said: ‘It is stated that the application is for general storage purposes including building materials.

‘This implies that there would be some two-way movement in and

out of the site. This is not the case. It would appear nothing leaves

the site once it has been dumped and it is abundantly clear that

the contents of the site contain nothing more than scrap materials

and junk. This is made obvious by visiting the site.’

Another objector said: ‘It has now become nothing more than a dumping ground.

‘There are now eight vehicles abandoned outwith the application site.