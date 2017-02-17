Application for councillor’s ‘general storage’ set for refusal
An application for a general storage area in North Connel is set to be refused at a planning meeting to be held next Wednesday February 22.
The certificate of lawfulness was applied for by Councillor Iain S MacLean for land surrounding property at Falls View Apartments but has received complaints from all over the region.
One objector to the application said: ‘It is stated that the application is for general storage purposes including building materials.
‘This implies that there would be some two-way movement in and
out of the site. This is not the case. It would appear nothing leaves
the site once it has been dumped and it is abundantly clear that
the contents of the site contain nothing more than scrap materials
and junk. This is made obvious by visiting the site.’
Another objector said: ‘It has now become nothing more than a dumping ground.
‘There are now eight vehicles abandoned outwith the application site.
Four have been dumped immediately outside the site entrance, a further two have been abandoned in the car park at Falls View Apartments, another one on the access track to the new houses built to the west of the former Ossians Home and the final one now rests in the field opposite.’
In reference to the complaints, Argyll and Bute council officers said: ‘It is agreed that there does not seem to be a transient use of the site and it is considered that there is insufficient evidence to confirm the lawfulness of the use claimed on the balance of probabilities and as such the application is recommended for refusal.’