Union wins battle with rail company

Transport union TSSA claims to have won a battle with Dutch rail company Abellio over the right of its call centre workers in Scotland to belong to a union.

TSSA organisers will now be granted access to the Fort William-based national call centre this week where at least 57 employees have, until now, been denied union rights since Abellio took over the ScotRail franchise in April 2015.

It comes after TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes spoke to the media at the weekend about a lack of response to requests from TSSA to be given access to the Fort William employees.

Abellio has now agreed to open its Fort William doors to TSSA today (February 16).