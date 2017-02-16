Tiree school news update

Early learning school reminders: Children are encouraged to attend school wearing appropriate clothing and footwear.

Children should only bring toys on Show and Tell day (Friday) as some things brought to school have been lost and damaged. If your child is not attending a session, please contact the main school office.

Tiree Primary School: As part of a Wild Witness (P5-7E) project, pupils have been researching the subject in and around Tiree. Classroom visitor Roddy MacCaskill gave pupils a camera and it has already captured footage of birds and other creatures. The camera is on the tree in the middle area of the school as this is where most wildlife visits.

Pupil Calen MacNeil was given the privilege of going to a Tiree Community Council meeting as a representative of the school.

Calen said: ‘I heard many interesting ideas to improve our community. I was also intrigued by Dr Holiday’s enthusiasm to make Tiree better. Hopefully I will remain a member and be invited to other meetings.’

Tiree Beaver Scouts meet every Wednesday from 3.30-5pm for pupils from primary one to four. The group meets in Tiree High School gym. Parents must pick their children up from the front door at 5pm. Contact Willie MacKinnon on 220074 with any queries.

Pupils in primary one to senior six will be showcasing their talent on Thursday March 2. Tiree’s Got Talent will start at 4pm prompt in the school gym hall and finish at 5.30pm.

The cost is £2 at the door, £1 for primary pupils and under 5’s are free

Raffle tickets and refreshments will be available to buy. All proceeds will go to the pupil’s school trips.