Take to the hills for great walks this week

Nevis Hillwalking Club

Meeting point for walks is the car park at the Ben Nevis Highland Centre. Departure 8am. Alternatively, if you want to join the group elsewhere, contact the co-ordinator.

Sunday February 19:

Mamores, Sgurr Eilde Mor (1008m, Munro – big peak of the hind).

This Mamore is situated in a spectacular position above Coire an Lochain. The walk takes in Meall an Doire Dhairach, Coire an Lochain as well. The co-ordinator is Liz Stevenson.

Wednesday February 22: Talk by Stuart Moralee at the An Drochaid Centre, Claggan Road, Fort William, from 7.30pm.

It is club policy that each walk will include an experienced member. Walk distances and heights of ascent are estimates. For more information, please visit www.nevishillwalkers.club/Programmes/Prog2017a.pdf.

Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers

Walk leader to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and you can try before you buy.

You can walk three times with the club before joining and Ramblers’ membership is only £3.25 per month or less if paid annually or concession.

Thursday February 16: A variation to our usual programme with two walks being available. Bring a friend along and make it a Ramblers taster. Do both walks or just one.

Walk 1 – Glen Nevis.

A short walk on either side of the River Nevis with one stretch of uphill (125m over 1.5km) and a short steep descent.

Grade: leisurely

Distance: 8km.

Meet at Fort William (WM NN112742) at 8.45am.

Leader: Trevor Jones – 07831 437454.

Walk 2 – Fort Dun Deardail Trail, Glen Nevis.

A walk mainly along Forestry tracks to the burned out remains of a Pictish fort. Grade: leisurely.

Meet at: Fort William (WM NN112742) at 1pm.

Distance: 9.8km.

Leader: Trevor Jones – 07831 437454.

Saturday February 18: Meall an t-Slamain, Camusnagaul, Fort William.

Like a sentinel above the Narrows between Loch Eil and Lochaber, this hill offers great views of familiar places, from a different perspective.

Grade: moderate.

Distance 10km,

Meet at Longsdale car park, Oban (NM862307)

at 8.40am, at North Balla-

chulish Primary School (NN053603) at 9.30am, Spean Bridge (WM NN221816) at 9.30am or at Fort William Ferry Slip (NN099738) for 10am sailing.

Leader: Rick Atkinson – 01397 773793 or 07587 549731.

For more information, visit www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.