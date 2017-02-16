Standards of living and jobs under threat from Brexit, says Lochaber MP

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

MP Ian Blackford has warned of the potential threats to employment and people’s lifestyles in rural areas such as Ross, Skye and Lochaber post-Brexit, following last week’s parliament opposition debate on the subject.

He highlighted the fish farming industry in a summary of the debate, saying Scottish producers would lose their free trade with Europe and could be subject to taxes of up to 8 per cent when exporting to Europe.

Mr Blackford also raised concerns over export tax on food products, of which 69 per cent is sent to the EU, and said the Highland LEADER funding programme, which provides vital funding for projects and initiatives all over the Highlands, could be lost.

He said: ‘LEADER has contributed almost £65,00 to energy advice services in Ross, Skye and Lochaber to guide people to warmer more fuel-efficient homes.’

He added: ‘Europe has been good for the Highlands and Islands and the enormous challenge to deliver prosperity in the area. Creating sustainable communities, empowering communities in the Highlands and Islands takes hard work, I commend all those who have worked with the EU to secure vital funding for the Highlands and Islands.

‘I am deeply worried as to what will happen to funding post-Brexit.’

Meanwhile, Scottish Chambers of Commerce Chief Executive Liz Cameron has said: ‘The UK’s future relationship with the EU is important to us and it is clear from our members that they value a free trading relationship with the EU, without tariff and non-tariff barriers.

‘In addition, future migration to Scotland must be sufficient to meet the particular economic and skills needs of Scottish businesses, whilst at the same time guaranteeing the right of existing staff to remain and work here.

‘However, Brexit must not dominate the political debate to the exclusion of all else. Businesses need the UK and Scottish Governments to focus on their job of ensuring that our domestic economy is strong and healthy and conducive to the growth of business, whatever our future relationship with the EU might be.’