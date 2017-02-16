Spend in Oban and win £100

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An innovative loyalty card scheme is being rolled out across Oban. The ‘Love Oban’ loyalty cards offer the chance to win a monthly prize draw worth £100.

The brainchild of econ­omic organisation Bid4­Oban, the cards are a simple way to try to win that cash prize. Every time you spend £10 or more with a business in the town, you can have your card stamped or endorsed.

Collect 10 stamps to be entered into the monthly prize draw. Then hand your card in to the Bid4Oban office in Stevenson Street.

Pick up your Love Oban card from The Oban Times office in Lochavullin Industrial Estate, the Bid4Oban Office, The Sports Shop in Macgregor Court or Oban Photographic Centre in George Street.