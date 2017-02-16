Snow far so good as skiing season opens

This week’s heavy snowfall across the Highlands signals the true start of the winter sports season.

All five mountain snowsport areas in the region are now open.

Chair of Ski Scotland Heather Negus said: ‘The season actually started really early, back in November but it has been rather stop-start since then.

‘Four of the five ski areas have operated at various times, but the snow has proved to be fickle through December and January.

‘This most recent snow dump is finally giving us the chance to offer skiing and snowboarding for all abilities on a wide variety of pistes – there are a total of 143 runs across all five mountain areas, served by 67 lifts.’

Skiers and snowboarders frustrated by the weather so far are reminded to check conditions before leaving and – when safe – while en route.

Ski Scotland has up-to-date information from the ski centres themselves as well as webcams to give an accurate picture of conditons on its website www.ski-scotland.com/conditions.

Ms Negus added: ‘We’re aiming to offer some great skiing and snowboarding into this weekend and beyond.’