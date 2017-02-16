Quality generates good prices at 126th spring Highland Cattle sale
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
It was the first time a father and daughter pairing led the judging, with veteran Jimmy Laing judging the animal classes and daughter Helen Laing judging the young handlers classes at the 126th Highland cattle spring show and sale in Oban on Sunday and Monday.
The buyers on Monday were selective but prepared to pay good prices for the right cattle. Males averaged £3,536, up £1,721 on last year (65 per cent clearance) and females were slightly back, averaging £1,365, down £32 on last year (82 per cent clearance).
Full prices and section averages can be found at the end of this show and sale report.
The Overall Male Champion of the day, taking the Craig Sellar Trophy and the W Pearson Brown Memorial Trophy for the best two-year-old bull, was a black bull, Cameron Dubh of Kelby. He was born on January 4, 2015, out of Fiona 2nd of Bien Esk and by Conan Dubh of Craigowmill.
Cameron Dubh comes from the home of first-time exhibitor T P Radford from Lincolnshire and was expertly shown by stockman Daniel Rowbottom, who won the Roy Cruickshank Goblet. This bull heads to the Blingery Fold in Wick for 6,500 guineas.
The Reserve Overall Male Champion and Reserve two-year-old champion winning the Caledonian Marts (Stirling) Trophy was Douglas of Rannoch, a red bull from Donald MacNaughton who has been coming to Oban for 52 years. Douglas of Rannoch, born on April 6, 2015, is by Reich of Rannoch and out of Skye 2nd of Rannoch. He travels all the way to Germany to his new home with Falko Stenberg. He was sold for 6,000 guineas.
Topping the sale was Angus Ruadh of Glengorm from past president Tom Nelson, Isle of Mull. Angus Ruadh stood first in his class, was born on March 4, 2015, and heads to Inverinate Estate for 8,000 guineas.
The fold from Glengorm also took 5,200 guineas for Archie Sauce of Glengorm who stood second in the same class as Angus Ruadh of Glengorm. Archie Sauce was purchased by Messrs Stewart of Langraw.
The Overall Female Champion was the Best Senior Heifer and came from Sir William Lithgow, Bt & Son (Ormsary), who won the D M Stewart Memorial Trophy with Sidonia 12th of Ormsary, born on April 6, 2013, by Callum 2nd of Goldenberry out of Sidonia 10th of Ormsary and in calf to the black bull Ruaridh of Inver. Sidonia 12th of Ormsary was brought out by Alan Bosomworth who won the Angus MacGillivray Memorial Quaich. She heads to Germany to the home of Volker Hahn and Ruediger Lange for 2,200 guineas.
The Reserve Overall Female Champion was the three-year-old heifer champion, Amber of Allanfearn, from the Allanfearn fold of Maureen MacArthur and John Ashton. They also won the MacLean Duart Perpetual Trophy for the Best Pair of Females of any age. Amber was born in April 2014, out of Ruby of Allanfearn and by Eilean Dubh of Craigowmill and heads to D Howden for 3,200 guineas.
Out of the same stable was the two-year-old heifer champion, Skye of Allanfearn, who heads to Hendrick Hoof of Germany for the top female price of the day, 4,000 guineas. Skye is by Crusoe of Brue, out of Caileag Bheag 25th of Callachally born on February 23, 2015.
Second top female price went to Ken and Eva Brown of the Craigowmill Fold, with Isla Dubh 9th of Craigowmill, who stood second in her class to the Overall Female Champion. She is an April 2013-born heifer by Panther 2nd Vom Aignerhof out of Isla Dhubh of Craigowmill and went to the Blingery Fold from Wick, along with the Overall Male Champion for 3,800 guineas.
The young handlers class was divided this year as a new trophy was donated by Annie Perkins of the Thistle fold for the under-12s. Winning this section was young Kate Cameron of the Dunach fold.
The senior young handler who won the Woodneuk Trophy was Kerrie MacGillivray of the Pennygown Fold, Isle of Mull.
Show Results
Section 1, Class 1
1st, Best Two Year Old Bull & Overall Champion – Cameron Dubh of Kelby from T. P. Radford
2nd – Braveheart of Mortimers from Blairlogan Highlanders, bred by Mortimers Farm
3rd – Connieach Riabhach 6th of Leys from Leys Castle
4th – Duke 10th of Leys from Leys Castle
Section 1, Class 2
1st & Sale Topper at 8000 guineas – Angus Ruadh of Glengorm from Glengorm
2nd – Archie Sauce of Glengorm from Glengorm
3rd – Ross of Earn from Heather Corrigall
4th – Elliot of Earn from Heather Corrigall
Section 1, Class 3
1st & Reserve Two Year Old Bull & Reserve Overall Male Champion – Douglas of Rannoch from
Donald MacNaughton
2nd – Nero 2nd of Knockendon from Ronald & Frances Fergie
3rd – Ossian of Allanfearn from Maureen MacArthur & John Ashton
4th – Elliot of Earn from Heather Corrigall
Section 2, Class 4
1st & Best Three Year Old Bull – Bodach Geal of Borland from Mr K Howman
2nd & Reserve Three Year Old Bull – Solomon of Brunilla from Simon & Emma Haley, bred by Rikka Palonen
3rd – Ruadh Nero of Seam from Simon & Emma Haley
4th – Exception of Ballimore from Duncan Buchanan bred by John Neill MacLeod
Section 3, Class 5
1st & Best Aged Bull – Gille Dubh of West Edmondsley from L & L Braines
2nd & Reserve Aged Bull – Conneach of Dams from Mr & Mrs C W Wilson
3rd – Lasgaire Dubh 6th of The Bin from Ian Duncan
Section 4, Class 6
1st & Best Yearling Bull – Buidhe Kracken of Seam from Emma & Simon Haley
2nd & Reserve Yearling Bull – Dubh Armunn of Seam from J & J Singer
3rd – Aileag Ruadh of Rhudle from D Buchanan bred by J Warmerdam
4th – Hector 2nd of Blairlogan from Blairlogan Highlanders
Section 5, Class 7
1st & Reserve Senior Heifer – Una Geal of Pollok from Glasgow City Council
2nd – Dossan Og 12th of Craigowmill from Ken & Eva Brown
3rd – Yana of Cnoc – from Sydney & Maureen O’Hara
4th – Shona of Cnoc – from Sydney & Maureen O’Hara
Section 5, Class 8
1st & Overall Senior Heifer & Overall Female Champion – Sidonia 12th of Ormsary from Sir William Lithgow Bt & Son (Ormsary)
2nd – Isla Dubh 9th of Craigowmill – from Ken & Eva Brown
3rd – Iseabal 21st of Carsaig – from Lady Lithgow
4th – Ella Ruadh 31st of Callachally from Mr H M MacPhail
Section 6, Class 9
1st – Aimee Ruadh 2nd of Balnabroich from Micahel & Sally Nairn
2nd – Cassie Buidhe 5th of Cladich from Mrs Jon H Strickland
3rd – Eilidh 2nd of Dams – from Mr & Mrs C Wilson
4th – Cosima Beusach of Cnoc from Sydney & Maureen O’Hara
Section 6, Class 10
1st, Best Three Year Old Heifer & Reserve Overall Female Champion – Amber of Allanfearn from Maureen MacArthur & John Ashton
2nd & Reserve Three Year Old Heifer Champion – Agnes of Earn from Heather Corrigall
3rd – Morag of Balnabroich from Michael & Sally Nairn
4th – Primrose 12th of Knockendon from Ronald & Frances Fergie
Section 7, Class 11
1st & Best Two Year Old Heifer – Skye of Allanfearn from Maureen MacArthur & John Ashton
2nd – Lucy of West Edmondsley from L & L Braines
3rd – Danielle Ruadh of Ceannacroic from Dunlossit (Farming) Ltd
4th – Helen Ruadh of Kellby from T P Radford
Section 7, Class 12
1st & Reserve Yearling Champion – Ceit of Balnabroich from Michael & Sally Nairn
2nd – Eden Sean of Killochries Fold – from Killochries
3rd – Baravalla Mina Sean 2nd of Killochries from Killochries
4th – Princess Amanda of West Edmondsley from L & L Braines
Section 8, Class 13
1st & Best Yearling Heifer – Harret Angus of Killochries Fold from Killochries
2nd & Reserve Yearling Heifer – Annag Angus of Killochries Fold from Killochries
3rd – Dorothy of Chedley from The Chedley Fold (Ltd)
4th – Emilia of West Edmondsley from L & L Braines
Section 8, Class 14
1st – Anna Fiadhaich 10th of Glengorm – from Glengorm
2nd – Lottie 8th of Mosscairn from Archie & Kay Aitchison
3rd – Robina of Chedley from Chedley Fold (Ltd)
4th – Furan Diul 22nd of Glengorm from Glengorm
Section 9, Class 15
1st & Best Cow – Magaidh 25th of Pollock from Glasgow City Council
Young Handlers (Under 12)
1st & Winner of the Thistle Fold Shield – Kate Cameron
2nd – Jayden McLaughlan
Young Handlers (12 – 18)
1st – Kerrie MacGillivray
2nd – Chloe Roberts
3rd – Rhuari Cameron
4th – Asha Nelson
Prices
Two-year-old bulls
Lot Name Price (Gns) Comments
1 CAMERON DUBH OF KELBY 6500 Blingery, Wick
2 CONNEACH RIABHACH 6TH OF LEYS 1200 R. Phillip, Hellifield
3 CALLUM 12TH OF GOLDENBERRY 2600 G Snowie, Inverdunning
4 CALLUM 14TH OF GOLDENBERRY Not Sold
5 BRAVEHEART OF MORTIMERS Not Sold
6 DUKE 10TH OF LEYS Not Sold
7 ANGUS RUADH OF GLENGORM 8000 Inverinate Estate
8 DUNCAN OF KYNEDOR Not Sold
9 BROGACH OF BENMORE Not Sold
10 BRATACH 1ST OF BENMORE 4800 Raymond Lund
11 ELLIOT OF EARN Not Sold
12 ARCHIE SAUCE OF GLENGORM 5200 J & M Stewart, Langraw
13 ROSS OF EARN Not Sold
14 CALLUM 15TH OF GOLDENBERRY 2600 Simon & Emma Haley
15
DOUGLAS OF RANNOCH
6000
Falko Steinberg,
Germany
16 OSSIAN OF ALLANFEARN 2200 Oliver Harrison
17 NERO 2ND OF KNOCKENDON 3200 E Cameron, Glen Nevis
18 DOCHIE 1ST OF GARTOCHARN Not Sold
19
LORD MOSSCASTLE 2ND OF
ARDBHAN Not Sold
AVERAGE OF TWO YEAR OLD BULLS £4,442 10 Bulls Sold
2016 up £1881 from 2016 (18)
£2561
Three Year Old
Bulls
Lot Name Price (Gns) Comments
22 RUADH NERO OF SEAM 3000 Balnabroich
25 STRUAN OF GLENKINGLASS 2400 W. Anderson, Dalry
26 BODACH GEAL OF BORLAND 2000 Andrew Ewing
27 SOLOMON OF BRUNNILA Not Sold
28 EXCEPTION OF BALLIMORE Not Sold
AVERAGE OF SENIOR BULLS £2,590.00 3 Bulls Sold 2016 up £543 from 2016 (4) £2048
Aged Bulls
29 GILLE DUBH 1ST OF WEST
EDMONDSLEY 3500 Killochries
32 COINNEACH OF DAMS Not Sold
34 LASGAIRE DUBH 6TH OF THE BIN Not Sold
AVERAGE OF AGED BULLS £3,675.00 1 Bull Sold 2016 up £1750 from 2016 (3) £1925
Yearling Bulls
35 500202 OF TORDARROCH Not Sold
36 700204 OF CULLODEN Not Sold
37 700046 OF RHUDLE Not Sold
38 300009 OF SEAM 1500 K H Winter, Germany
40 200495 OF DUNACH 550 M Ruser, Germany
41 400010 OF SEAM 2000 J Singer, Kintore Castle
42 500060 OF THE BIN Not Sold
43 300120 OF THE BIN Not Sold
AVERAGE OF YEARLING BULLS £1,417.50 3 Bulls Sold 2016 up £691.50 from 2016
(11) £726
Senior Heifers
44 YANA 1ST OF CNOC 1200 Oliver Harrison
45 SHONA 1ST OF CNOC Not Sold
46 DOSSAN OG 12TH OF CRAIGOWMILL 2600 P & S Smith, Stockley
47 UNA GEAL OF POLLOCK 1100 F Pommer, Germany
48 ANNA MHOR 38TH OF CALLACHALLY Not Sold
49 SIDONIA 12TH OF ORMSARY
2200 Volker Hahn & Rudiger Lange
50 ISLA DHUBH 9TH OF CRAIGOWMILL 3800 Blingery Farm, Wick
51 SONASAG OG 22ND OF PENNYGOWN Not Sold
52 ISEABAL 21ST OF CARSAIG 1900 P & S Smith, Stockley
53 SOBRACH 3RD OF PENNYGOWN Not Sold
54 ELLA RUADH 31ST OF CALLACHALLY 1200 T Groves, Glenmassan
AVERAGE OF SENIOR HEIFERS 2100 7 Senior Heifers Sold 2016 down £473 from 2016 (4) £2573
Three Year Old Heifers
55 EILIDH 2ND OF DAMS 900 E Halford
56 CASSIE BUIDHE 5TH OF CLADICH 2200 T Groves, Glenmassan
60 COSIMA BEUSACH OF CNOC 1000 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull
62 AIMEE RUADH 2ND OF BALNABROICH 1400 G Hyslop
63 AMBER OF ALLANFEARN 3200 D Howden
64 MORAG OF BALNABROICH 1000 D Booth, Yorkshire
65 SEUD RUADH 320TH OF BENMORE 2000 Annie Perkins
66 AGNES OF EARN 1900 A Mrtens, Breekmoor Fold
67 MAGAIDH 31ST OF POLLOCK 1000 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull
68 FRAOCH 2ND OF BALLIMORE Not Sold
69 PRIMROSE 12TH OF KNOCKENDON 1000 Andrew Ewing AVERAGE OF THREE YEAR OLD HEIFERS £1,554.00
10 Three year Old Heifers Sold 2016 up £436 from 2016 (7) £1118
Two-Year-Old Heifers
70 TALAVERA 3RD OF SHENAVALLIE 800 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull
71 HELEN RUADH OF KELBY 600 E Halford
72 KATY 3RD OF WEST EDMONDSLEY 600 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull
73 LUCAY OF WEST EDMONDSLEY 1500 Pommer, Germany
74 DANIELLE RUADH OF CEANNACROIC 1200 Andrew Ewing
75 SKYE OF ALLANFEARN 4000 H. Hoof, Germany
76 CEIT 1ST OF BALNABROICH 2400 D Howden
77 SONASAG 12TH OF PENNYGOWN Not Sold
79 CEIT 6TH OF ARDURA 1200 T Groves, Glenmassan
80 PRINCESS AMANDA OF WEST EDMONDSLEY 600 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull
81 EDEN SEAN OF KILLOCHRIES Not Sold
82 BARAVALLA MINA SEAN 2ND OF
KILLOCHRIES Not Sold
AVERAGE OF TWO YEAR OLD HEIFERS £1,505.00. 9 Two-Year-Old Heifers Sold 2016 up £360 from 2016 (10) £1145
84 EMILIA OF WEST EDMONDSLEY Not Sold
85 DIORBHAIL DUBH 3RD OF CLADICH 900 Dunlossit Estates
87 CLARA BEG 14TH OF MUINGAIRIGH 1000 G Hyslop
88 MAGAIDH 2ND OF CLADICH
1600 Volker Hahn & Ruediger Lange
89 HARRIET ANGUS OF KILLOCHRIES Not Sold
90 MAIRI BHOIDHEACH 7TH OF SHENAVALLIE 600 M Ruser, Germany
91 KATHLEEN RUADH OF MOSSCAIRN 400 The Wildlife Trust
92 DOROTHY OF CHEDLEY 800 M Ruser, Germany
93 ANNAG ANGUS OF KILLOCHRIES 1200 A MacDonald, Ardbhan
94 FURNA BEATHAG 28TH OF GLENGORM 500 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull
95 LOTTIE 8TH OF MOSSCAIRN 1000 I MacKay, Isle of Mull
96 ROBINA OF CHEDLEY 700 M Ruser, Germany
97 JACQUELINE 2ND OF BLAIRLOGAN
500 H Heuer-Jungemann, Germany
98 MAIGHDEAN MOR 19TH OF GLENGORM 500 Dunlossit Estates
99 BARAVALLA OG OF TORRIE 1000 M Ruser, Germany
100 SONASAG OG OF TORRIE 420 The Wildlife Trust
101 SHEILA FUARAN 12TH OF GLENGORM 500 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull
102 ANNA FIADHAICH 10TH OF GLENGORM 700 The Wildlife Trust
103 BARABEL BAN FLATH 21ST OF GLENGORM 520 Witches Craig, Stirling
104 FURAN DIUL 22ND OF GLENGORM 1300 Witches Craig, Stirling
106 MAGAIDH 25TH OF POLLOCK 800 Rhian Thomas, Wales
AVERAGE OF COWS £840.00 1 Cow Sold