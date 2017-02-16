Quality generates good prices at 126th spring Highland Cattle sale

It was the first time a father and daughter pairing led the judging, with veteran Jimmy Laing judging the animal classes and daughter Helen Laing judging the young handlers classes at the 126th Highland cattle spring show and sale in Oban on Sunday and Monday.

The buyers on Monday were selective but prepared to pay good prices for the right cattle. Males averaged £3,536, up £1,721 on last year (65 per cent clearance) and females were slightly back, averaging £1,365, down £32 on last year (82 per cent clearance).

Full prices and section averages can be found at the end of this show and sale report.

The Overall Male Champion of the day, taking the Craig Sellar Trophy and the W Pearson Brown Memorial Trophy for the best two-year-old bull, was a black bull, Cameron Dubh of Kelby. He was born on January 4, 2015, out of Fiona 2nd of Bien Esk and by Conan Dubh of Craigowmill.

Cameron Dubh comes from the home of first-time exhibitor T P Radford from Lincolnshire and was expertly shown by stockman Daniel Rowbottom, who won the Roy Cruickshank Goblet. This bull heads to the Blingery Fold in Wick for 6,500 guineas.

The Reserve Overall Male Champion and Reserve two-year-old champion winning the Caledonian Marts (Stirling) Trophy was Douglas of Rannoch, a red bull from Donald MacNaughton who has been coming to Oban for 52 years. Douglas of Rannoch, born on April 6, 2015, is by Reich of Rannoch and out of Skye 2nd of Rannoch. He travels all the way to Germany to his new home with Falko Stenberg. He was sold for 6,000 guineas.

Topping the sale was Angus Ruadh of Glengorm from past president Tom Nelson, Isle of Mull. Angus Ruadh stood first in his class, was born on March 4, 2015, and heads to Inverinate Estate for 8,000 guineas.

The fold from Glengorm also took 5,200 guineas for Archie Sauce of Glengorm who stood second in the same class as Angus Ruadh of Glengorm. Archie Sauce was purchased by Messrs Stewart of Langraw.

The Overall Female Champion was the Best Senior Heifer and came from Sir William Lithgow, Bt & Son (Ormsary), who won the D M Stewart Memorial Trophy with Sidonia 12th of Ormsary, born on April 6, 2013, by Callum 2nd of Goldenberry out of Sidonia 10th of Ormsary and in calf to the black bull Ruaridh of Inver. Sidonia 12th of Ormsary was brought out by Alan Bosomworth who won the Angus MacGillivray Memorial Quaich. She heads to Germany to the home of Volker Hahn and Ruediger Lange for 2,200 guineas.

The Reserve Overall Female Champion was the three-year-old heifer champion, Amber of Allanfearn, from the Allanfearn fold of Maureen MacArthur and John Ashton. They also won the MacLean Duart Perpetual Trophy for the Best Pair of Females of any age. Amber was born in April 2014, out of Ruby of Allanfearn and by Eilean Dubh of Craigowmill and heads to D Howden for 3,200 guineas.

Out of the same stable was the two-year-old heifer champion, Skye of Allanfearn, who heads to Hendrick Hoof of Germany for the top female price of the day, 4,000 guineas. Skye is by Crusoe of Brue, out of Caileag Bheag 25th of Callachally born on February 23, 2015.

Second top female price went to Ken and Eva Brown of the Craigow­mill Fold, with Isla Dubh 9th of Craigowmill, who stood second in her class to the Overall Female Champion. She is an April 2013-born heifer by Panther 2nd Vom Aignerhof out of Isla Dhubh of Craigowmill and went to the Blingery Fold from Wick, along with the Overall Male Champion for 3,800 guineas.

The young handlers class was divided this year as a new trophy was donated by Annie Perkins of the Thistle fold for the under-12s. Winning this section was young Kate Cameron of the Dunach fold.

The senior young handler who won the Woodneuk Trophy was Kerrie MacGillivray of the Pennygown Fold, Isle of Mull.

Show Results

Section 1, Class 1

1st, Best Two Year Old Bull & Overall Champion – Cameron Dubh of Kelby from T. P. Radford

2nd – Braveheart of Mortimers from Blairlogan Highlanders, bred by Mortimers Farm

3rd – Connieach Riabhach 6th of Leys from Leys Castle

4th – Duke 10th of Leys from Leys Castle

Section 1, Class 2

1st & Sale Topper at 8000 guineas – Angus Ruadh of Glengorm from Glengorm

2nd – Archie Sauce of Glengorm from Glengorm

3rd – Ross of Earn from Heather Corrigall

4th – Elliot of Earn from Heather Corrigall

Section 1, Class 3

1st & Reserve Two Year Old Bull & Reserve Overall Male Champion – Douglas of Rannoch from

Donald MacNaughton

2nd – Nero 2nd of Knockendon from Ronald & Frances Fergie

3rd – Ossian of Allanfearn from Maureen MacArthur & John Ashton

4th – Elliot of Earn from Heather Corrigall

Section 2, Class 4

1st & Best Three Year Old Bull – Bodach Geal of Borland from Mr K Howman

2nd & Reserve Three Year Old Bull – Solomon of Brunilla from Simon & Emma Haley, bred by Rikka Palonen

3rd – Ruadh Nero of Seam from Simon & Emma Haley

4th – Exception of Ballimore from Duncan Buchanan bred by John Neill MacLeod

Section 3, Class 5

1st & Best Aged Bull – Gille Dubh of West Edmondsley from L & L Braines

2nd & Reserve Aged Bull – Conneach of Dams from Mr & Mrs C W Wilson

3rd – Lasgaire Dubh 6th of The Bin from Ian Duncan

Section 4, Class 6

1st & Best Yearling Bull – Buidhe Kracken of Seam from Emma & Simon Haley

2nd & Reserve Yearling Bull – Dubh Armunn of Seam from J & J Singer

3rd – Aileag Ruadh of Rhudle from D Buchanan bred by J Warmerdam

4th – Hector 2nd of Blairlogan from Blairlogan Highlanders

Section 5, Class 7

1st & Reserve Senior Heifer – Una Geal of Pollok from Glasgow City Council

2nd – Dossan Og 12th of Craigowmill from Ken & Eva Brown

3rd – Yana of Cnoc – from Sydney & Maureen O’Hara

4th – Shona of Cnoc – from Sydney & Maureen O’Hara

Section 5, Class 8

1st & Overall Senior Heifer & Overall Female Champion – Sidonia 12th of Ormsary from Sir William Lithgow Bt & Son (Ormsary)

2nd – Isla Dubh 9th of Craigowmill – from Ken & Eva Brown

3rd – Iseabal 21st of Carsaig – from Lady Lithgow

4th – Ella Ruadh 31st of Callachally from Mr H M MacPhail

Section 6, Class 9

1st – Aimee Ruadh 2nd of Balnabroich from Micahel & Sally Nairn

2nd – Cassie Buidhe 5th of Cladich from Mrs Jon H Strickland

3rd – Eilidh 2nd of Dams – from Mr & Mrs C Wilson

4th – Cosima Beusach of Cnoc from Sydney & Maureen O’Hara

Section 6, Class 10

1st, Best Three Year Old Heifer & Reserve Overall Female Champion – Amber of Allanfearn from Maureen MacArthur & John Ashton

2nd & Reserve Three Year Old Heifer Champion – Agnes of Earn from Heather Corrigall

3rd – Morag of Balnabroich from Michael & Sally Nairn

4th – Primrose 12th of Knockendon from Ronald & Frances Fergie

Section 7, Class 11

1st & Best Two Year Old Heifer – Skye of Allanfearn from Maureen MacArthur & John Ashton

2nd – Lucy of West Edmondsley from L & L Braines

3rd – Danielle Ruadh of Ceannacroic from Dunlossit (Farming) Ltd

4th – Helen Ruadh of Kellby from T P Radford

Section 7, Class 12

1st & Reserve Yearling Champion – Ceit of Balnabroich from Michael & Sally Nairn

2nd – Eden Sean of Killochries Fold – from Killochries

3rd – Baravalla Mina Sean 2nd of Killochries from Killochries

4th – Princess Amanda of West Edmondsley from L & L Braines

Section 8, Class 13

1st & Best Yearling Heifer – Harret Angus of Killochries Fold from Killochries

2nd & Reserve Yearling Heifer – Annag Angus of Killochries Fold from Killochries

3rd – Dorothy of Chedley from The Chedley Fold (Ltd)

4th – Emilia of West Edmondsley from L & L Braines

Section 8, Class 14

1st – Anna Fiadhaich 10th of Glengorm – from Glengorm

2nd – Lottie 8th of Mosscairn from Archie & Kay Aitchison

3rd – Robina of Chedley from Chedley Fold (Ltd)

4th – Furan Diul 22nd of Glengorm from Glengorm

Section 9, Class 15

1st & Best Cow – Magaidh 25th of Pollock from Glasgow City Council

Young Handlers (Under 12)

1st & Winner of the Thistle Fold Shield – Kate Cameron

2nd – Jayden McLaughlan

Young Handlers (12 – 18)

1st – Kerrie MacGillivray

2nd – Chloe Roberts

3rd – Rhuari Cameron

4th – Asha Nelson

Prices

Two-year-old bulls

Lot Name Price (Gns) Comments

1 CAMERON DUBH OF KELBY 6500 Blingery, Wick

2 CONNEACH RIABHACH 6TH OF LEYS 1200 R. Phillip, Hellifield

3 CALLUM 12TH OF GOLDENBERRY 2600 G Snowie, Inverdunning

4 CALLUM 14TH OF GOLDENBERRY Not Sold

5 BRAVEHEART OF MORTIMERS Not Sold

6 DUKE 10TH OF LEYS Not Sold

7 ANGUS RUADH OF GLENGORM 8000 Inverinate Estate

8 DUNCAN OF KYNEDOR Not Sold

9 BROGACH OF BENMORE Not Sold

10 BRATACH 1ST OF BENMORE 4800 Raymond Lund

11 ELLIOT OF EARN Not Sold

12 ARCHIE SAUCE OF GLENGORM 5200 J & M Stewart, Langraw

13 ROSS OF EARN Not Sold

14 CALLUM 15TH OF GOLDENBERRY 2600 Simon & Emma Haley

15

DOUGLAS OF RANNOCH

6000

Falko Steinberg,

Germany

16 OSSIAN OF ALLANFEARN 2200 Oliver Harrison

17 NERO 2ND OF KNOCKENDON 3200 E Cameron, Glen Nevis

18 DOCHIE 1ST OF GARTOCHARN Not Sold

19

LORD MOSSCASTLE 2ND OF

ARDBHAN Not Sold

AVERAGE OF TWO YEAR OLD BULLS £4,442 10 Bulls Sold

2016 up £1881 from 2016 (18)

£2561

Three Year Old

Bulls

Lot Name Price (Gns) Comments

22 RUADH NERO OF SEAM 3000 Balnabroich

25 STRUAN OF GLENKINGLASS 2400 W. Anderson, Dalry

26 BODACH GEAL OF BORLAND 2000 Andrew Ewing

27 SOLOMON OF BRUNNILA Not Sold

28 EXCEPTION OF BALLIMORE Not Sold

AVERAGE OF SENIOR BULLS £2,590.00 3 Bulls Sold 2016 up £543 from 2016 (4) £2048

Aged Bulls

29 GILLE DUBH 1ST OF WEST

EDMONDSLEY 3500 Killochries

32 COINNEACH OF DAMS Not Sold

34 LASGAIRE DUBH 6TH OF THE BIN Not Sold

AVERAGE OF AGED BULLS £3,675.00 1 Bull Sold 2016 up £1750 from 2016 (3) £1925

Yearling Bulls

35 500202 OF TORDARROCH Not Sold

36 700204 OF CULLODEN Not Sold

37 700046 OF RHUDLE Not Sold

38 300009 OF SEAM 1500 K H Winter, Germany

40 200495 OF DUNACH 550 M Ruser, Germany

41 400010 OF SEAM 2000 J Singer, Kintore Castle

42 500060 OF THE BIN Not Sold

43 300120 OF THE BIN Not Sold

AVERAGE OF YEARLING BULLS £1,417.50 3 Bulls Sold 2016 up £691.50 from 2016

(11) £726

Senior Heifers

44 YANA 1ST OF CNOC 1200 Oliver Harrison

45 SHONA 1ST OF CNOC Not Sold

46 DOSSAN OG 12TH OF CRAIGOWMILL 2600 P & S Smith, Stockley

47 UNA GEAL OF POLLOCK 1100 F Pommer, Germany

48 ANNA MHOR 38TH OF CALLACHALLY Not Sold

49 SIDONIA 12TH OF ORMSARY

2200 Volker Hahn & Rudiger Lange

50 ISLA DHUBH 9TH OF CRAIGOWMILL 3800 Blingery Farm, Wick

51 SONASAG OG 22ND OF PENNYGOWN Not Sold

52 ISEABAL 21ST OF CARSAIG 1900 P & S Smith, Stockley

53 SOBRACH 3RD OF PENNYGOWN Not Sold

54 ELLA RUADH 31ST OF CALLACHALLY 1200 T Groves, Glenmassan

AVERAGE OF SENIOR HEIFERS 2100 7 Senior Heifers Sold 2016 down £473 from 2016 (4) £2573

Three Year Old Heifers

55 EILIDH 2ND OF DAMS 900 E Halford

56 CASSIE BUIDHE 5TH OF CLADICH 2200 T Groves, Glenmassan

60 COSIMA BEUSACH OF CNOC 1000 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull

62 AIMEE RUADH 2ND OF BALNABROICH 1400 G Hyslop

63 AMBER OF ALLANFEARN 3200 D Howden

64 MORAG OF BALNABROICH 1000 D Booth, Yorkshire

65 SEUD RUADH 320TH OF BENMORE 2000 Annie Perkins

66 AGNES OF EARN 1900 A Mrtens, Breekmoor Fold

67 MAGAIDH 31ST OF POLLOCK 1000 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull

68 FRAOCH 2ND OF BALLIMORE Not Sold

69 PRIMROSE 12TH OF KNOCKENDON 1000 Andrew Ewing AVERAGE OF THREE YEAR OLD HEIFERS £1,554.00

10 Three year Old Heifers Sold 2016 up £436 from 2016 (7) £1118

Two-Year-Old Heifers

70 TALAVERA 3RD OF SHENAVALLIE 800 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull

71 HELEN RUADH OF KELBY 600 E Halford

72 KATY 3RD OF WEST EDMONDSLEY 600 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull

73 LUCAY OF WEST EDMONDSLEY 1500 Pommer, Germany

74 DANIELLE RUADH OF CEANNACROIC 1200 Andrew Ewing

75 SKYE OF ALLANFEARN 4000 H. Hoof, Germany

76 CEIT 1ST OF BALNABROICH 2400 D Howden

77 SONASAG 12TH OF PENNYGOWN Not Sold

79 CEIT 6TH OF ARDURA 1200 T Groves, Glenmassan

80 PRINCESS AMANDA OF WEST EDMONDSLEY 600 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull

81 EDEN SEAN OF KILLOCHRIES Not Sold

82 BARAVALLA MINA SEAN 2ND OF

KILLOCHRIES Not Sold

AVERAGE OF TWO YEAR OLD HEIFERS £1,505.00. 9 Two-Year-Old Heifers Sold 2016 up £360 from 2016 (10) £1145

84 EMILIA OF WEST EDMONDSLEY Not Sold

85 DIORBHAIL DUBH 3RD OF CLADICH 900 Dunlossit Estates

87 CLARA BEG 14TH OF MUINGAIRIGH 1000 G Hyslop

88 MAGAIDH 2ND OF CLADICH

1600 Volker Hahn & Ruediger Lange

89 HARRIET ANGUS OF KILLOCHRIES Not Sold

90 MAIRI BHOIDHEACH 7TH OF SHENAVALLIE 600 M Ruser, Germany

91 KATHLEEN RUADH OF MOSSCAIRN 400 The Wildlife Trust

92 DOROTHY OF CHEDLEY 800 M Ruser, Germany

93 ANNAG ANGUS OF KILLOCHRIES 1200 A MacDonald, Ardbhan

94 FURNA BEATHAG 28TH OF GLENGORM 500 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull

95 LOTTIE 8TH OF MOSSCAIRN 1000 I MacKay, Isle of Mull

96 ROBINA OF CHEDLEY 700 M Ruser, Germany

97 JACQUELINE 2ND OF BLAIRLOGAN

500 H Heuer-Jungemann, Germany

98 MAIGHDEAN MOR 19TH OF GLENGORM 500 Dunlossit Estates

99 BARAVALLA OG OF TORRIE 1000 M Ruser, Germany

100 SONASAG OG OF TORRIE 420 The Wildlife Trust

101 SHEILA FUARAN 12TH OF GLENGORM 500 Epsilon NV, Isle of Mull

102 ANNA FIADHAICH 10TH OF GLENGORM 700 The Wildlife Trust

103 BARABEL BAN FLATH 21ST OF GLENGORM 520 Witches Craig, Stirling

104 FURAN DIUL 22ND OF GLENGORM 1300 Witches Craig, Stirling

106 MAGAIDH 25TH OF POLLOCK 800 Rhian Thomas, Wales

AVERAGE OF COWS £840.00 1 Cow Sold