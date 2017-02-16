Oban features on TV thanks to former Loose Women presenter Jane

A new television programme that saw Loose Women presenter and former cruise ship singer Jane McDonald visit Oban is currently being aired on Channel 5.

Jane McDonald visited the town on May 13 last year as part of her four-part series titled Cruising With Jane McDonald.

The presenter took a mini-cruise around the Inner Hebrides and the Isle of Mull before arriving in the town to be matched up with her family tartan in Chalmers of Oban.

Speaking to The Oban Times in May, Ms McDonald said: ‘I’ve loved this trip to Scotland. It’s the best thing I could have done.

‘I love Oban, it’s beautiful and they do Stornoway black pudding – I have just bought several pieces.

‘I just took a cruise on the Majestic Line around Mull, which was the best cruise I have ever been on.

‘We went to Tobermory, Mull, Iona, Lunga, Staffa and Oban, and we have loved everywhere.’

The 53-year-old first hit our TV screens in 1998 in a reality television show called The Cruise.

‘The best part about the trip was being on the boat because I could see everything,’ she added.

‘I sang Amazing Grace in Fingal’s Cave, which was one of the highlights of my life – the acoustics were fantastic.

‘I have been blown away by the food. I have eaten the best food ever in Scotland and on the Western Isles. I will definitely be back without a television crew.’

Cruising with Jane McDonald continues tomorrow (Friday) night at 9pm on Channel 5.