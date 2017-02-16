NIB Western Isles fire death

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A woman has been killed in a house fire in Garrynmonie, South Uist. The blaze broke out around 11am on Friday morning (February 10).

The woman’s next of kin have been notified but police have yet to name her.She was the only person in the property.

The cause of the fire is not known and police investigations are ongoing, but it is not thought to be suspicious.