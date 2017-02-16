New Killin power plant nears completion

A power plant near Killin which will use virgin timber to generate heat and produce electricity for 10,000 homes is due to be completed in September.

MP Steven Paterson joined Trossachs and Teith Councillor Fergus Wood on a visit to the site of the new biomass plant in Acharn Forest. Once completed, the six megawatt combined heat and power project will employ up to 20 people, making a long-term contribution to the local economy.

Steven Paterson MP said: ‘This is an impressive project and, once completed, will take on an important role in our move towards a cleaner renewable energy sector. The project from the start has involved local companies and engaged with local organisations, and I hope this continues.’

Councillor Fergus Wood added: ‘I’m excited about this project and its potential, not just as an employer and source of renewable energy, but the involvement of the local community could lead us to creative use of the heat generated from the plant’s operations.

‘It’s already been suggested growing tomatoes and other produce with this heat.’