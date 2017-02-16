Mull eagle watch anticipates more success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The award-winning Mull Eagle Watch project is looking forward to another successful year.

White-tailed eagles on the island have been busy building their nests since autumn ready for egg-laying in March.

It is hoped the successful partnership with NW Mull Woodland Co Ltd and SW Mull and Iona Development will be repeated if the eagles nest in the same place as last season. This saw two new hides established, one at West Ardhu near Dervaig and one in Tiroran Community Forest.

Mull Eagle Watch will be at the national finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards – the ‘Tourism Oscars’ – at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in March.