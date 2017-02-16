MSP calls for bus waiting room

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) MSP Alasdair Allan has called on Comhairle nan Eilean Siar to re-instate the waiting room for bus passengers in Tarbert.

This follows concerns raised about the poor conditions people have to endure while waiting for buses. The area previously contained lockers and bench seating. However, these were removed in 2012 and only two fold-down seats are now available.

The MSP has sent a petition, signed by more than 250 Harris residents, to the council, asking for the waiting room to be brought back up to standard. Mr Allan said: ‘There is a clear strength of feeling from local residents that they want the waiting area re-instated. The fact this petition raised more than 250 signatures in a matter of weeks is ample evidence of this. I hope the council listens to this appeal.’