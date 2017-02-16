Man sentenced to 32 months for assault

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for 32 months for repeatedly punching and kicking an Oban man.

Alistair Wilson, from Kirkintilloch, who previously lived in the town, pleaded guilty to repeatedly hitting a man on Glencruitten Road in the early hours of October 29, 2016.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty told Oban Sheriff Court on Monday (February 13) that two people came across a man on the ground ‘slumped against a wall’ with Wilson repeatedly kicking him on the head and body.

A man who was heading to work helped the victim by driving him to hospital and telephoning the police.

Wilson’s solicitor, Gary Miller, told the court the victim followed his client up Glencruitten Road and attacked him from behind on several occasions.

Sheriff Ruth Anderson said a custodial sentence was the only option, adding: ‘Given your foul record, which includes assault, and the nature of this assault, it would have been 40 months, had it not been for your early plea.’

Wilson was sentenced to 32 months in jail, which will be backdated to November 3, 2016.