Green farming rules reviewed

Plans to introduce changes to greening rules, which improve the impact farming has on the environment, have been announced by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.

The planned changes for 2018 include: hedges will be able to count as a separate type of Ecological Focus Area (EFA), agro-forestry supported under the Forestry Grant Scheme and located on temporary grassland will be able to count as EFA, and the Scottish Government is seeking to shorten the period during which maintenance of field drains is prohibited on EFA fallow.

Mr Ewing said: ‘We are committed to ensuring that greening rules are effective for the environment and do not introduce a disproportionate burden for our farmers.

‘Having listened to concerns raised by the industry and considered the issues very carefully, we plan to introduce changes to Scotland’s greening rules from 2018.

‘While these changes in themselves will make a difference, there is more we can and should be doing to ensure the sustainability of farming and food production in the future.’