Father and sons found guilty of assault

A father and his two sons have been found guilty of assaulting a man who was out with his heavily pregnant wife.

James MacNaughton, 59, Angus MacNaughton, 21, and Alexander MacNaughton, 19, appeared at Fort William Sheriff Court last Thursday (February 9) and pleaded not guilty to assaulting the man by repeatedly punching and kicking his head and body to his injury on Davies Brae, Mallaig.

The three men, all from Morar, were attending a family wedding on June 4, 2016, at the West Highland Hotel.

The court heard how youngest son Alexander had left the wedding to go the cash machine in Mallaig after running out of money.

The same evening, the victim and his wife were out for a meal in Mallaig. They left the restaurant around 8.15pm and went to buy an ice-cream.

When the couple stopped after bumping into friends, Alexander, the victim’s wife’s cousin, walked passed them ‘mouthing off’.

The court heard Alexander said ‘what are you looking at you ugly c**t’ to the victim before walking past to go to the bank machine.

The victim said he followed Alexander as he was ‘shocked’ at the remark as he ‘didn’t think there was anything wrong’ with his relationship with the MacNaughtons.

The victim asked Alexander ‘what’s the problem?’ to which he replied ‘you know fine well’.

The victim’s wife told him to ‘leave it’ before they headed back to their friends and started talking again.

As Alexander walked back up the hill towards the West Highland Hotel, he began ‘mouthing off again’ and hit the victim in the back of the head.

The victim threw his arm back to knock Alexander’s arm away, splitting Alexander’s lip.

The 19-year-old then replied ‘you wait here two minutes, I’ll be back’.

The victim and his wife had started to walk down the hill towards their car when they heard Angus, Alexander and James running down the hill towards them.

The victim said Angus punched him and he was then knocked to the ground where he remembered getting ‘kicked to the chest’.

The victim told the court: ‘I was trying to make sure my wife was okay because she was eight months pregnant.’

The victim’s wife said Angus first punched her husband on the head and then they were all ‘booting him and stamping on his chest and head’ while she begged them to stop.

The victim said he sustained a haematoma after banging his head on the ground which meant he had to take time off work.

Both the victim and his wife said their main concern was making sure their unborn son was okay.

Finding the three men guilty, Sheriff William Taylor said: ‘I take a serious view of what happened on that day. Alexander, you behaved badly towards a member of the public who was holding hands with his heavily pregnant wife, who gave birth within days of this incident. You showed no concern.’

The sheriff sentenced the three men to 75 hours community service each, to be completed in six months.