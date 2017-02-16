Crofting Commission: Uilleam Smith

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

In my teens and 20s, I worked on the family croft on Islay, of which I am now tenant.

I attended schools in Bowmore and Oban and, after agricultural college, worked as a shepherd before being self-employed on Islay.

With limited opportunities on the island, I joined the Department of Agriculture as a field officer working throughout Argyllshire for about nine years, during which time I visited Tiree three days each month.