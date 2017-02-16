Crofting Commission: Ronnie Campbell

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

I decided to put my name forward as a Crofting Commissioner for historical and cultural reasons.

My great-grandfather Andrew Mackintosh did the deal to take Acavadie Farm in Glen Roy back into crofting on the death of John Cameron the Corrichoile in 1856.

I met well-meaning crofting people on behalf of crofters throughout the region when I was a member of the Single Crofters’ Union – for example, Jim Hunter, James Shaw Grant and Winnie Ewing.

Now that Winnie’s son has a position representing crofters on the government, there is hope for the sector once again.

I stood on a crofting ticket at the Scottish elections. As Ronnie the Crofter, I wanted to work inside the Scottish Parliament as an independent fighting against the SNP.

I received 1,114 votes, proving that people see crofting and its continuance as a vital part of our cultural life.

I work in crofting arbitration and have a good understanding of the law. I have supported many crofters over the years.

Crofting is very, very important and it is the lifeblood of the native Highlands. With good planning and management through the Crofting Commission, it can and will survive.