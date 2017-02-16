Brexit challenges in focus around Lochaber

A junior government minister from the Department for Exiting the European Union met with Lochaber business representatives on Monday February 13.

Robin Walker, also the conservative MP for Worcester, was in the area as part of the engagement process ahead of Brexit negotiations.

He visited BSW Timber Mill, the Underwater Centre at An Aird and met other business representatives.

Mr Walker emphasised the importance of understanding the opportunities and challenges Brexit will bring to businesses. One of the biggest concerns raised by businesses was the future for workers from EU countries.

Mr Walker said businesses were asking questions about whether EU workers they currently have will be able to stay working for them and will others be able to join them in the future. Another major topic was tourism and how this would be effected when the UK exits the union.

He said: ‘We’ve had some very interesting discussions today. It’s important to take the opportunity to find which elements work well and how businesses can work better in the future. For me, too, it was a chance to see a beautiful part of the country.’

Steve Ham, managing director of the Underwater Centre, said: ‘We are always pleased to host any members of government and demonstrate the important work we do, and it was great to get a visit from Robin Walker and discuss some of the challenges we face as we exit the EU.’