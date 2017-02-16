Ballet West launches Swan Lake tour

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A ballet performance showing off all the outstanding and amazing pupils at Taynuilt-based Ballet West was held on Friday February 9.

Swan Lake was a sell-out affair and attracted an audience from all over the UK to come and see the dancers from the

renowned school.

The tour of the show continues with performances in Glasgow, Greenock, Livingston and finishing in Edinburgh this Saturday, February 18.