View from the Chamber

Part of the work of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce focuses on business advocacy for the membership.

This means representing the views of local businesses and lobbying on issues that affect the Lochaber business community.

Recent work includes the ongoing pressure on the transport minister, Humza Yousaf, in relation to the Mallaig-Armadale ferry (a copy of the most recent correspondence is available on request) and lobbying in respect of the new proposed business rates.

There are forthcoming meetings with Fergus Ewing MSP to discuss the Lochaber economy, and with senior officials from Transport Scotland to discuss plans for the Lochaber infrastructure.

Recently, there was a meeting with Robin Walker MP, parliamentary under-secretary of state for exiting the European Union, to discuss the impact of Brexit on the Lochaber tourism industry. Tourism makes up more than 40 per cent of the Lochaber economy, so it is important that the views of businesses in the area are represented at the very highest level during this challenging time.

It is an exciting time for Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, and if your business is not yet a member, get in touch for an informal discussion with Fiona McCormick, membership and events officer, by email to membership@lochaberchamber.co.uk or call the office on 01397 705765.