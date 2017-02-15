Tarbert shooters have a blast

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was a full house of shooters for the February leg of Tarbert Gun Club’s winter team shoot at Barmore.

Like all the previous shooting days, the weather was perfect on Sunday February 5. No wind or rain and mild, and it showed with a lot of the scoring.

With just one competition left, the 53 shooters competing were trying hard to increase their points tally.

The high-ribbed Beretta of Andrew MacDonald and Jonathon Gargan were not missing much, with Andrew pipping Jonathon for top gun. The surprise of the day was John Paton’s lads inflicting their first defeat, depriving Roy Laird’s team of a clean sweep of wins in the team event.

Results: Class A – 1 John Paton; 2= Ally McDonnell and Bob McColl. Class B – 1 Andrew MacDonald; 2 Jonathan Gargan; 3 Archie MacGilp.

Class C – 1= Andy Wilson, Jack Campbell and David Thorburn.

Class D – 1= Steve Sloan and Andrew Gall; 3 Shaun Johnson. Class E – 1 Matthew Peden; 2 Stephen MacSporran; 3 Michael Harvey