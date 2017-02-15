Midweek indoor athletics in Oban

Sports Hall Athletics comes to Oban on Wednesday March 1 when the contest for the Oban and North Argyll area takes place at

Atlantis Leisure.

The competition is the third of four local area events promoted by Mid Argyll Athletic Club this winter and supported by all the athletic clubs in Argyll.

Specialist equipment is used for various running, jumping and throwing events in small arenas and this indoor version of athletics brings the skills and excitement of track and field into sports halls giving youngsters a taste of athletics in a warm and dry atmosphere.

Competitors are reminded that the Oban competition starts at 4pm on Wednesday March 1 and all entries will be taken on the day. The competition will be held in two sessions with the under-sevens and under-nines age groups starting at 4pm and the under-11s up to under-17s will start at 5.15pm until 7pm. For all age groups the age is taken as on the September 1, 2016.

There will be trophies for the overall winners in each age group and all competitors will receive a medal with ribbon.

The entry fee is £2 per competitor or £5 for families of three or more members.

Successful athletes from the Oban competition will qualify to compete in the Argyll final to be held at Atlantis Leisure in Oban on Sunday March 19. In the final, the best young athletes from the Oban contest will be up against the qualifiers from the other competitions at Lochgilphead, Campbeltown and Tobermory.