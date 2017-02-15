Lochaber youngsters head for the hills

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Strontian Primary School pupils enjoyed their first skiing trip last Friday.

Almost 30 children from primary one to seven took to the slopes of Nevis Range along with children from Ardgour Primary School.

The Ardgour pupils had been skiing before and while most of the children took part in skiing lessons, a few primary sevens opted to learn how to snowboard instead.

Strontian head teacher Pamela Hill said: ‘The children were excited to be skiing and snowboarding for the first time today along with pupils from Ardgour.

‘Nevis Range is a great location for them to be active and to experience the great outdoors.’