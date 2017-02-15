Lochaber swimmers start the year with success

January and February have been busy months for the members of the Lochaber Leisure Centre swim team.

Highland swim team trials results:

First list of new club records for girls 11 years old: Evie-Jay 100m front crawl (F/c), 100 and 200 back crawl (B/c), 100m breaststroke (Br), 100 individual medley (IM). 12 years old: Poppy 200 B/c and Alice-Ann, 200 Br. 13 years old: Jenna 100,200 and 400m F/c, 100 B/c, 200 Br.

14 years old: Siobhan 100 and 200m F/c, 200m butterfly, Millie 100 B/c, 100 and 200m Br, 100 and 400m IM. 15 years old: Aimee 100 and 200m Br, 100 and 200 Fly, 100, 200 and 400m IM 100 B/c.

Boys nine and under: Sean 100 F/c and 100m B/c. 10 years old: Alex 100 F/c, 100 Br.

12 years old: Kai 100 and 200m B/c. Indigo 200 Br. 13 years old: Alistair (Ardnamurchan) 200m F/c and Br. Gabriel, 200 B/c. 15 years old: Lyall (Ardnamurchan) 100 and 200m Br , 400m F/c. Jack 100 and 200m B/c, 100 and 200 IM.

Scottish Schools Championships – East Kilbride:

Evie-Jay (Inverlochy Primary) finished fourth in the 50m back crawl in the 12 and under age group. She was initially placed third on the electronic scoreboard only to be suddenly relegated to fourth by the smallest of margins of 0.1s.

Aimee (Lochaber High) had two magnificent swims in finishing fifth in the 100m breaststroke and sixth in the 200m breaststroke.

These are the highest ever placings by local girl swimmers in this long-standing competition.

A spokesperson for the club said: ‘This was another massive step forward for the club, having our swimmers qualifying for this competition is an achievement in itself but to come away with these three results is simply remarkable.’

North District Championships Aberdeen:

Jenna McLean won a silver medal in the 100m front crawl, finished sixth in the 200m individual medley, 11th in the 50m breaststroke and finished fifth in the 400m front crawl.

Evie- Jay managed a fourth place finish in the 200m back crawl and 12th in the 50m breaststroke.

Millie, although she only entered as 15th fastest swimmer in her 100m breaststroke, managed to qualify for the final before losing out in a close finish to finish sixth, only 0.5s behind the bronze medallist.

The only boy in attendance was Lyall, who despite having a club record breaking 50m front crawl swim, has not got the results he has deserved for all his recent hard work.

Aimee, finishing third place in the 200m breaststroke a full 8s in front of the next swimmer and what would have been the first North District medal, was later disqualified for twitching on the starting blocks, a minor offence but still one which carries a disqualification. She also missed out on racing in the same heat as Hannah Miley instead swimming a heat apart, maybe next time.

Siobhan moved up almost 20 places from her entry time in her favourite race the 100m front crawl.

The youngest swimmer on the day, Danni is continuing to improve with every swim and is definitely as talented as her older sister Jenna.