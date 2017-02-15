Inverlochy make it the double

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inverlochy Primary School did the double at the Lochaber Area Shinty Tournament last week.

The primary five-and-under team won their event, matching the achievement of the school’s P7-and-under side which won its category two weeks ago.

In the round robin format, Inverlochy beat the other five teams taking part: Ardnamurchan, Ballachulish, Lochaber (Spean Bridge and Roy Bridge), Bun Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Aber and Caol.

Caol Primary and Bun Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Aber tied on points for second place on the night, which resulted in a tense, five-minute play off. Both teams pulled out all the stops but the Gaelic pupils eventually won to secure second place.

The night was organised by High Life Highland’s Active Schools Co-ordinator Bridget Thomas, in conjunction with all the primary school shinty coaches and parents who helped on the night.