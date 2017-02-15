Fort William sign new striker

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William Football Club have announced the signing of Jordan Knight from Ross-shire Welfare side Contin FC.

Jordan, 24, formerly of Spey Valley FC and Inverness Athletic FC, has been training with Fort William for a number of weeks and was a scoring triallist in a friendly v St Duthus FC a few weeks ago.

The striker, who is equally comfortable on the wings, was set to go straight into Saturday’s squad against Clach FC, but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The Fort game against Clachnacuddin was rescheduled for today (Wednesday February 15).