Exciting new shinty project

The Camanachd Association and Highland Print Studio have announced that four shinty clubs have been selected to take part in a joint project which will see an artist working with each club over the next 18 months to create a series of prints celebrating the contemporary culture and heritage of Scotland’s iconic indigenous sport of shinty.

The successful clubs are Beauly, Fort William, Newtonmore and Skye Camanachd. Each artist will work with their selected shinty club and with the help of players, fans and volunteers, will learn about the club, past and present, and produce artworks that will become a visual legacy for the club.

Skye Camanachd, President, Douglas MacDougall said “This year is a significant milestone in the history of Skye Camanachd as, we celebrate our 125th anniversary. To be involved in this innovative visual project with the Highland Print Studio which further promotes shinty whilst recognising our island culture and heritage, is quite appropriate and welcomed by the club and our supporters.’

Camanachd Association President Jim Barr added: ‘Sport and Culture are part of the glue that keeps communities strong and vibrant. We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Highland Print Studio on this project which is destined to deliver memorable results for the clubs involved and shinty in general.”

The work produced will form an exciting touring exhibition and a vehicle for promoting the sport to a wider audience. As there have been very few visual documentations of the sport, this is a great opportunity to create something ground-breaking.

Highland Print Studio is a visual arts organisation based in Inverness and has a history of commissioning artists to work on innovative projects. After linking with the Camanachd Association, the Studio has been successful in gaining an award from the Highland Culture – Take Pride, Take Part Investment Fund to commission artists to create a series of prints celebrating the contemporary culture and heritage of Scotland’s iconic indigenous sport of shinty!

For more information on Highland Print Studio, go to www.highlandprintstudio.co.uk.