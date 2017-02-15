Entertaining table tennis at the Fort

Some very ‘entertaining games’ have been played in the latest rounds of Fort William’s table tennis league recently.

In division two, Joe Robson faced newcomer Ritchie Cesnulaitis, the latter of whom put up a good fight, levelling the match at one game all before Joe took the third game 11-5. Ritchie then fought back but narrowly lost the fourth game 13-11 and thus the match 3-1.

Joe then played John Steele and, despite some tight games ensuing, Joe took all three games to win 3-0. Neil Cameron and Aileen McFadzean also faced each other, with Aileen coming out on top 3-0. She then played John Steele in another close-fought match where John narrowly lost the first two games 9-11, but then took the third game by the same score. Aileen, however, won the fourth game to record a 3-1 victory.

In division one, Steve Crook continued his unbeaten run by defeating John Grant 3-0.

John also played Monte Bleasdale and as usual provided a stern test for the Fort’s number two, but despite losing the first two games and then pulling the score back to 1-2, Monte took the fourth game 11-7 to record a 3-1 victory.

Rapidly improving Fiona Clarke continued her impressive form as she recorded a 3-1 victory over Jim Hinchley.

The club is always on the look-out for new members. If you are interested, please see the club`s website tabletennisfortwilliam.org.uk.