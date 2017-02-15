Click here for announcements 16/02/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

DEATHS

MACEACHEN – At his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 12, 2017, aged 68 years, John MacEachen, beloved husband to Marianne, a much loved father, Seanair, brother and uncle. Very sadly missed. Following a private family cremation a celebration of John’s life will be held at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls on Sunday, February 19 at 2.30 pm. Retiring collection/donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care & Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre. Please don’t feel you need to wear black as this is a celebration.

MELMOTH – Peacefully at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on February 7, 2017, in her 92nd year, Beryl Melmoth, beloved sister of Rita. Sadly missed.

WHITE – At the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on Thursday February 9, 2017, in her 84th year, Pamela Joy White, formerly of ArdDochas, Lochdon, Isle of Mull, beloved wife of the late Len and friend to many.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – The family of the late Mairi EKB (née Paterson) would like to sincerely thank all medical staff on Tiree who gave tremendous care and support during her short illness. Also Rev Iain Barclay for his compassionate service, Lachlan MacKinnon for a moving gaelic prayer, Jessie Gray for an appropriate and apt eulogy, Andy and staff at Tiree Co-op for a very professional service. Also to all who called, phoned, sent flowers and messages of sympathy, travelled long distances to be on Tiree with us as we laid her to rest. The generous retiral collection of £600 was distributed between The Surgery Fund, The Church and An Talla.

McIVER – Stewart and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for cards, messages and flowers received on the death of mum, Jean. Also Catriona and staff at Hamish Hoey & Sons, Moreen for flowers, staff Ward I Lorn and Islands Hospital and all the Mears carers for their help over the past year.

MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – Remembering our devoted dad John, who passed away February 20, 1986.

Memories most precious.

– Love Avril and John.

CURRIE – Cherished memories of Lily who died February 15, 1989 and Archie who died June 1, 1998.

Remembered always with love.

Margaret, Donald and family.

Always in my thoughts.

– Mike.

FERGUSON – Loving memories of a much loved wife, mum, granny, sister and aunty. Georgina (Ina) who died on February 18, 2012. We have you in our hearts. Love always.

– DJ and family x

LAMONT – In loving memory of my dear sister Joanne who passed away on

February 17, 2009. Quietly remembered every day.

– Ann.

LOCKHART – In loving memory of my mum Violet Lockhart, who sadly passed away on February 18, 2013, also my father Louis Lockhart, who died September 27, 1984, also brothers Neil and Cecil Lockhart and nephew/son Martin Lockhart. Loved dearly and remembered always.

– Family in Dundee.

MACARTHUR – In loving memory of my dear husband John, died February 21, 2010 and son John, died March 25, 2010.

– From all the family at Middleton, Tiree.

MACFARLANE – In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt, Cathy, who was killed so tragically on the road on February 19, 1991. Forever in our thoughts and always in our hearts.

– Inserted by Corinne Barrie (née MacGillivray) and Alan Barrie.

MACGREGOR – In loving memory of Rhoda, dearest mum, gran and great-gran, who passed away February 15, 2013.

Loved and missed every day.

– Linda, Denis, Jordan and Eilidh xx

MACGREGOR – In loving memory of Rhoda, who died February 15, 2013. A loving mum, mother-in-law and gran.

Forever in our thoughts.

– John, Catherine Anne, Erin and Laura xx

MACGREGOR – Rhoda. Remembered always Mum.

– Ken and Flo

MACNICOL – Campbell. In loving memory of our dear brother, who died February 14, 1972.

Always in our thoughts.

– From Hamish, Turalt.

POULTON – In loving memory of our baby son and brother, Danny, who died on February 15, 1992.

Forever in our hearts.

– Mum and Hannah.

ROBERTSON – In memory of my husband Tom, who passed away February 18, 2011.

Always remembered.

– Jean.

SUTHERLAND – Precious memories of our dearly loved

son Innes, taken from us on February 14, 1999, aged 21 years.

There is a place in our hearts that is yours alone

A part of our lives no one can own

Deep in our memories you are with us yet

To love, cherish and never forget

Loved and remembered everyday.

– Mum and Dad xx.

Innes, a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

We miss your smile, your joking ways

We miss the things you used to say

When old times we do recall

It’s then we miss you most of all.

Forever in our thoughts and hearts.

– Your big sisters, Keri, Iona and Catherine xxx.

SUTHERLAND – Happy memories of our dear nephew and cousin Innie, died February 14, 1999, aged 21.

Quietly today your memory we treasure

Missing you always

Forgetting you never.

– Love Robert, Julie, Siobhan and Robbie.x