Argyll and Bute needs 3,000 affordable homes in three years

A total of 3,000 new homes are needed in the next 10 years in Argyll and Bute to meet the demand for affordable housing.

With more than 590 people per year on the homeless list in Argyll and Bute, the council says it needs to build the new homes.

For every house within social housing stock in Argyll there are now three applicants. In order to mitigate this huge demand, Argyll and Bute Council has written its policy, Argyll and Bute’s Local Housing Strategy which is now with the Scottish Government to assess.

The report reveals that in the region there are 1,672 households on the housing waiting list, with more than 5,000 houses unable to be used due to disrepair or their status as holiday homes or second homes.

In the past the local authority has tried to bring holiday homes back into use by charging a higher council tax.

The housing strategy is a five-year plan developed in partnership with social landlords Fyne Homes, West Highland Housing Association, Dunbritton Housing Association and Argyll Community Housing Association.

It is hoped that the policy will also encourage any new homes to be built to a strict series of standards – such as each new home delivering a reduction in fuel poverty, an extended life of the home and an increase in homeowners’ awareness of responsibilities around their homes.