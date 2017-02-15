Alleycats head 10-pin bowling scratch division

After week 12 of the Lochaber Building Supplies 10-pin bowling leagues at the Nevis Centre, Alleycats continue to lead of the scratch division with 50 points.

They are followed by British Legion Fort William with 41 points and Don’t Give A Split on 35 points. The handicap division is much tighter where British Legion Fort William stay on top with 39 points, closely followed by Don’t Give A Split on 38 points. Alleycats and The Shambowls are next on 31 points.

Individually, the best game in week 12 was 172 from Ron Gretton (Rotavators), closely followed by Gary Cowan (Don’t Give A Split) with 171. Ron Gretton swept the board of the individual honours this week with the top handicap game of 219, the top two-game scratch series of 331 and the top two-game handicap series of 425.

The best team scores of the week all came from Don’t Give A Split, who had the top scratch game of 604, the top handicap game of 787, the top two-game scratch series of 1192 and the top two-game handicap series of 1558.

The top scratch averages for the season so far are currently held by Pam Weller (Alleycats) with 163 followed by Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats) with 156 and Ben Weller (Don’t Give A Split) on 151.