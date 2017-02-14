Young rugby player Robbie is on TV

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A young Tarbert rugby player had a prominent role at the Six Nations opener at Murrayfield. Mid Argyll Rugby Club’s Robbie Herd, aged 12, was selected as a mascot for the Scotland team in their match against Ireland.

Led out on to the field by Richie Gray, Robbie was ready to make his voice heard as he joined in with the national anthem.

Robbie left Murrayfield not just with a Scotland kit, signed rugby ball, programme and flag but a huge grin on his face after the result (27-22 for the Scots).

Speaking after the big day, Robbie said: ‘It was great. I really enjoyed it.’

And Stuart, Robbie’s dad, added: ‘It was a well organised day and was great to see Robbie being a part of it. And even better – Scotland won.’