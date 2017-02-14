What’s On in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber GeoPark director Noel Williams will be signing copies of his latest book, Exploring the Landscape of Ben Nevis & Glen Nevis, at the park’s visitor centre on Fort William High Street today (Thursday) at 1pm.

The Geopark is also hosting a pop-up shop and exhibition during Fort William Mountain Festival, which started yesterday (Wednesday). The exhibition highlights mountain legends and includes a window display of vintage equipment kindly provided by Mick Tighe.

The February meeting of Lochaber Transport Forum Bus User Group will be held on Tuesday February 21 in the Council Chambers, Fort William.

The Lime Tree Gallery hosts its first exhibition of the season, Andy Spink: A Retrospective, from Friday February 17 until Thursday March 16. Admission is free and the gallery is open from 10am to 10pm.

Representatives of Lochaber Sensory Care (LSC) for sight and hearing support will be at Abbeyfield Care Home, Ballachulish, from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Monday February 20.

LSC staff will offer help and advice to those with sight or hearing loss. They will also supply NHS hearing aid batteries and re-tune hearing aids. No appointment necessary.

Rising band FRAS will be performing at Caol Community Centre on Saturday February 25.

The band features Angus Binnie fom Corpach on pipes and whistles, Murdo Cameron from Glenelg on guitar, Tam ‘the Banjo’ Knsella from Arisaig, Kirsten MacLeod from Acharacle on accordion and Colin Masterton from Ballachulish on flutes and whistles. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £9 advance or £10 on the door with a £1 rebate on the door for anyone who walks or cycles to the gig. For booking or more information email creelevents@gmail.com.

The annual general meeting of Lochaber Sensory Care (LSC) for sight and hearing support is being held on Saturday February 25 at Caol Community Centre from 2-4pm.

The agenda will include a report on Lochaber Sensory Care’s year and new board members will be elected. The meeting will be followed by a free buffet provided by LSC.