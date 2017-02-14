South Lochaber Thistle reach first cup final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

South Lochaber Thistle are through to final of the Thomson Trophy after a ‘hard-fought but deserved victory’ over central belt counterparts Newshot.

It was an even game in the first half with chances for both teams. It took a Lewis Morrison strike to break the deadlock.

Going in at half-time one goal to the good it was Lochaber’s game to lose. Newshot changed to a 4-3-3 formation putting SLT under a lot of pressure but a dogged Jags side were calm and disciplined at the back and, along with some top quality goalkeeping from Ryan Hunter, they saw out the game to make it to the first final in their short history.

Man of the match went to Ryan Hunter.