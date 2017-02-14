Scottish AFL results and fixtures
LAST Saturday’s results: Premier Division – Oban Saints 2, Drumchapel Colts 1; Premier 2A – Port Glasgow OBU 0, Lochgilphead Red Star 6; Premier 2B – Tarbert v Duntocher, postponed; Jimmy Marshall Cup, second round – Inverclyde 2, Campbeltown Pupils 4.
This Saturday’s fixtures: Premier Division – Inverclyde v Oban Saints; Campbeltown Pupils, no game; Premier Division 2A – East Kilbride YM v Lochgilphead Red Star; Premier Division 2B – Tarbert v Arkleston.