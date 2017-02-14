Saints drawn away in Scottish Cup

Oban Saints have been drawn away to face top Perthshire AFA outfit Letham in the 7th round of the Scottish Amateur Cup. This game has been scheduled for Saturday March 4.

Letham presently sit undefeated with nine wins out of nine at the top of Perth Division One so this will be a tough match for the Oban side to negotiate.

The winners of the Letham v Oban Saints tie have been drawn away to either Cambusnethan Talbot or Barca Milton in the quarter finals with this game taking place on Saturday March 25.

Saints secretary David Buchanan said: ‘The Scottish Cup draws have not been kind to us this season. We’ve only had one home game and if we get past Letham we play away again in the quarter final.’

The Oban boys have been drawn away in the third round of the Jimmy Marshall Cup where they will face Arkleston. However, if they were to win that game they would play Port Glasgow at home in the quarter final.