Operations cancelled at NHS Highland NHS

A total of 674 operations were cancelled at NHS Highland in 2016, new figures have revealed.

Highlands and Islands MSP Dave Stewart (Labour) said the problem was that hospitals could not cope with the increased demand under current financial pressures.

NHS Highland and Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has been asked to make savings across the board, cutting to its budget by up to £22 million over the next five years.

NHS Highland and the HSCP have also admitted recruiting staff to the area is a major concern. Analysis from Scottish Labour found 7,740 operations were cancelled across Scotland in 2016 because of a lack of capacity, equipment or staff to carry them out – an average of 21 per day.

Mr Stewart said: ‘The figures back up NHS staff concerns about growing pressures and the long-term solution is to invest in social care to take pressure off hospital resources.’

He continued: ‘The SNP-Green budget is set to cut a further £170 million from local hospital budgets in the coming year, taking the total to £1.5 billion of cuts since 2011.

‘Every day NHS staff tell us that they are under pressure and under-resourced.

‘Now that we see that 674 planned operations were cancelled last year, we know it was because hospitals across NHS Highland did not have the capacity to cope. A decade of SNP mismanagement of our NHS means patients are being let down because hospitals are not getting the support they need.

‘NHS staff are performing as best they can under difficult circumstances, but the lack of support makes their job even harder. It’s no wonder only one-third of NHS staff think they have enough colleagues to do their job properly.

‘The way to take the pressure off of our hospitals is to properly invest in social care. Instead, the SNP-Green budget means more local government cuts on top of the £1.5 billion slashed by the SNP since 2011.’

A spokesman for NHS Highland said: ‘The decision to cancel a patient is not one that we take lightly and all efforts are made to ensure that any cancellations are kept to a minimum.

‘Any patients who have been cancelled are prioritised and rebooked as quickly as possible.’