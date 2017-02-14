New community asset transfer information on Argyll and Bute Council’s website

Community groups and social enterprises who would like to own property that currently belongs to Argyll and Bute Council but is surplus to its requirement can access details via dedicated website pages.

The information on the community asset transfer process on the web will be backed up by a community empowerment event at the Three Villages Hall in Arrochar on March 11.

The event will see speakers from the Scottish Community Development Centre, the Community Ownership Support Service, Community Land Scotland and the Democratic Society giving presentations on aspects of community empowerment.

Councillor Robin Currie, spokesperson for community and culture, said: ‘These new web pages are a fantastic resource for community groups who want to learn more about the new asset transfer process.