Middle leaders event hailed a huge success

Education staff from across Argyll and Bute and East Dunbartonshire attended an informative event at Colgrain Primary School aimed at encouraging partnership working among members of school staff who act as the middle person between senior leaders and classroom teachers.

While senior leaders set out the strategic aims and objectives, it is up to middle leaders to work in schools with teachers to ensure the policy is put into practice.

Argyll and Bute Council’s spokesman for education, Councillor Rory Colville, said: ‘This event provided staff from these two local authority areas to come together and see the benefits of middle leaders working in collaboration.’