Lochaber beat Mull in friendly fixture

LOCHABER hosted Mull in a friendly fixture on Saturday after Mull’s league game had been cancelled. It was the perfect opportunity for Lochaber to put into practice what they have been working on in training before this Saturday’s away trip to Deeside which is the first fixture since the league split.

Lochaber started the brighter with their backs finding lots of space in the Mull defence. They thought they had scored within the first few minutes when Euan Larter crossed the line but he had gone into touch first.

It wasn’t long before Lochaber got their first try after all the early pressure with Findlay Ireland crossing the line and Callum Boyd converting.

This seemed to rally the Mull side who were next to score. They then went on to score two more tries to lead 7-17 at half-time.

At the start of the second half Lochaber came racing out of the gates and scored three more tries before Mull replied with one of their own to bring the score to 26-24. The scoreline stayed like that for a while until Lochaber scored three more tries in the last 10 minutes to win the game 45-24.

Lochaber try scorers were Findlay Ireland (3), Jamie Collins (2), Euan Larter and Christopher Simpson. Callum Boyd kicked five conversions.