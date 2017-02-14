Lidl UK crowned Supermarket of the Year at retail awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lidl UK triumphed at last week’s Drinks Retailing Awards 2017, as the supermarket was crowned Supermarket of the Year, outperforming rivals Aldi, Morrisons and Waitrose.

The retailer also claimed the top award for Multiple Spirits Retailer of the Year, outstripping all other contenders including Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose, at the ceremony held at the Dorchester Hotel in London, alongside an audience of the industry’s biggest players.

These accolades follow the growing success for Lidl over the past year for its beer, wine and spirits range, including being crowned the International Spirits Challenge’s Spirits Supermarket of the Year twice in a row.

It also comes after Lidl was awarded Retail Spirits Buyer of the Year at last year’s 47th International Wine and Spirit Competition, as well as scooping the top prize at the World Whiskies Awards in March 2016, ‘World’s Best Blended Limited Release Whisky’ for its own-brand whisky, Glen Alba 22 Year Sherry Cask Finish Blended.

The judging process for the Drinks Retailing Awards is one of the most rigorous and thorough of all the industry awards, with Lidl’s performance this year showcasing its incredible success having delivered excellent service, range and value nationally for shoppers.

Paul Gibson, Lidl UK’s buying director said: ‘These awards reflect another fantastic achievement for Lidl UK, and these are testament to all the hard work and effort put in by all our teams from across the business. They also showcase how our increasingly impressive range is continuing to change the British public’s perception of our products, as we continue to deliver on quality and value to our shoppers every day.’