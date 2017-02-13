Tobermory event is for all ages

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A group called A Moment’s Peace is holding a one-day event entitled Common Ground in Tobermory, Isle of Mull.

The group says it will be ‘unearthing stories about how we live now and how we might live in the future’.

A group spokesman said: ‘Having worked across Scotland with diverse communities to gather their thoughts, ideas and creative responses to questions around land and housing, you are invited to hear their thoughts and to have your say about these issues, to see how others live and to add your voice to the conversation.’

The event follows workshops held last year in partnership with Argyll Youth Arts Hub, Comar and Ulva Primary School.

Join in at the Aros Hall on Monday February 20 from 3pm to 5pm. The event is free and suitable for all ages.