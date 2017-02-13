Taynuilt whist drive raises £177

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Taynuilt Whist Club’s whist drive on Friday January 20, in the capable hands of card master Jim Grout, raised £177.

Ishbel Innall won first place in the ladies section, Sandra and Carla Scott came second, with Judith Day third and Catherine MacMillan fourth. The consolation prize was won by Ruby MacDougall and the travelling prize by Katie Clayton.

The men’s prizes were mostly won by women: 1 Emma Grant; 2 Christine Allen; 3 Caitlin Suzan Grant-Murray and 4 Colin Campbell. John McDougall won the consolation prize and Emma Grant the travelling prize.